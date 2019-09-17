Business
Officials: Worker killed at North Carolina construction site
North Carolina labor officials say a worker at a construction site was killed when a piece of heavy equipment tipped over.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that state Occupational Safety and Health Division spokeswoman Mary Katherine Revels says the unidentified employee was working in New Bern on Monday when the "roller," a machine used to compact soil, asphalt and other materials, tipped over.
Other news sources report the construction site is a credit union project that's scheduled for completion in 2020.
Labor officials say the accident is under investigation.
