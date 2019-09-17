Whitmer to Republicans: Send me budget bills this week

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Republican legislative leaders to send her budget bills this week, so she has time to review and sign them before a Sept. 30 deadline.

Whitmer wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield Tuesday. She said they should pass spending measures before a GOP "getaway" on Mackinac Island starting Friday.

Republicans have begun advancing their proposed budget without a deal with Whitmer, after the sides agreed to table talks on a road-funding plan.

She said budgets should ideally be presented to her two weeks before the end of the fiscal year.

Shirkey counters that Whitmer will know all the details Thursday — when more committees vote — but senators will wait until next Tuesday to take final action.