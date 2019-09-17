House of Ukraine’s ex-Central Banker set on fire

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, the chief of the Ukrainian Central Bank Valeria Gontareva makes a statement on her resignation during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Police said in a statement on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, that they are investigating a suspected arson attack late Monday on the house of Valeria Gontareva outside the capital, Kyiv, in the third chilling incident concerning the banker. AP Photo

The home of Ukraine's former central bank chief has been burned to the ground in the third chilling incident concerning the banker.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that they are investigating a suspected arson attack late Monday on the house of Valeria Gontareva outside the capital, Kyiv.

Gontareva has said that she has received threats from Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi, who lost his PrivatBank to a government nationalization that was carried out under Gontareva's leadership in 2016.

Gontareva — currently a senior policy fellow at the Institute of Global Affairs in London — was hit by a car at the end of August, and earlier that month a car registered to her daughter-in-law was set on fire in Kyiv.

Kolomoyskyi, who previously publicly promised to send a plane to London to bring Gontareva home, has denied involvement in those attacks. He insisted that his comments in an interview about "helping" Gontareva back home were not a threat.

Iuliia Mendel, spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, tweeted on Tuesday that the president "expects the relevant agencies to investigate this provocation as soon as possible.

Mendel said investigating the arson should be a priority of law enforcement agencies.

Former comedian Zelenskiy had business dealings with Kolomoyskyi's media holding during his acting career before he was elected in April this year.