Egypt’s el-Sissi dismisses corruption allegations

FILE - In this June 19, 2019 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi speaks during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says Saturday, Sept. 14, that allegations of embezzlement and misuse of public funds in building new presidential palaces are "sheer lies and defamation." He says: "I've built presidential palaces and I will continue to do so. I am building a new country. ... All of this is not mine. It's Egypt's." AP Photo

Egypt's president on Saturday dismissed corruption allegations made by a businessman-in- exile about the country's military as "sheer lies and defamation."

In viral social media videos posted over the past week, the entrepreneur alleged large-scale misuse of public funds in the building of luxurious hotels, presidential palaces and a tomb for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's mother who died in 2014.

"I've built presidential palaces and I will continue to do so," el-Sissi, a general-turned-president said in televised comments. "I am building a new country. ... All of this is not mine. It's Egypt's."

El-Sissi was responding to claims by contractor Mohammed Ali, who said he had worked for the military for 15 years.

The president said his government has been building some of the biggest art and culture center in the world in the country's $45 billion new administrative capital —el-Sissi's brainchild located in the desert east of the capital of Cairo.

He denied corruption allegations as "sheer lies and defamation," without elaborating. He portrayed Ali's videos as an attempt to weaken Egypt and undermine the public's trust and confidence in the military.

Ali said he recorded his video statements in Spain over the past week.

Hashtags with his name have been trending for days as he addressed millions of Egyptians using his cellphone while sitting in a closed office in an unknown location in European exile.

He claimed he left Egypt while the military owes him 220 million Egyptian pounds, or $13 million, for services he provided. He did not provide evidence to support his claims.

Ali said his company, Amlak for General Contracting, has carried out projects with the military's business arm, the so-called Engineering Authority.

The agency became the biggest contractor for the country's mega projects, worth billions of dollars. However, due to many limitations either in expertise or capacity, the authority subcontracted with hundreds of civilian companies in return for a margin of profit.

Over the years, critics have questioned the expanding role of the military in the business world and economic interests and the seemingly unfair competition with the country's private sector. They say the military enjoys advantages because it's exempted from taxation, oversight and proper auditing.

In recent remarks, military spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the total number of projects carried out by the army reached 2,300 and that 5 million Egyptians are working on them.

El-Sissi, who became president in 2014, said the military have overseen road projects costing 175 billion pounds, or just over $1 billion, and that his government has carried out projects worth more than $245 billion. He said he would inaugurate 14 new cities next year.