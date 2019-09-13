Missouri bill would preserve tax break for car trade-ins

A Missouri tax break for trading-in multiple vehicles appears to have been preserved by lawmakers, although revenue officials say they never stopped offering it.

Missouri senators voted 29-0 Friday to pass a bill ensuring people and businesses can continue getting a discounted sales tax on a new vehicle after trading-in multiple used cars, boats and other vehicles.

Revenue officials for years have allowed reduced sales taxes on the price of a new car minus the value of used trade-ins. But Missouri Supreme Court judges in June ruled the tax break only applies to one-to-one trade-ins.

Spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy says the Revenue Department has continued to allow sales tax discounts for multi-vehicle trade-ins as the agency works to change its regulations.

Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill.