Kentucky water district receives $2M to replace aging meters

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says an eastern water district has been approved for a $2 million grant to replace its aging water meters.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Southern Water and Sewer District was approved for a grant from the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program. The district serves about 5,400 customers in Floyd and Knott counties.

Southern Chairman Jeff Prater says replacing the meters would lower water bills, stop the district from losing water and pinpoint leaks and other line failures.

Several Kentucky water districts have suffered from high rates of water loss because of infrastructural failures. An expensive flat rate of $58.82 was implemented for Southern in June to boost revenue. The utility said it was losing $40,000 to $50,000 a month and couldn't stay in business without the increase.