New Saudi energy minister calls for OPEC ‘cohesiveness’

A Saudi man walks past a "Vision 2030" display at a stand about Saudi Arabia during the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Amin Nasser, the chairman and CEO of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco, told journalists Tuesday a planned initial public offering of a sliver of the company's worth would happen "very soon." "Vision 2030" is an ambitious plan by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that includes the IPO of a small part of Saudi Aramco to help fund its efforts. AP Photo

Saudi Arabia's new energy minister has again called for "cohesiveness" in OPEC ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comment on Thursday at a meeting of OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The prince said: "To achieve market stability, it's important we sustain a high level of cohesiveness."