Federal grant announced to fund crime fighting technology

A federal grant will allow law enforcement in Georgia to buy new technology to help fight crime.

News outlets report Savannah police announced Tuesday it would receive nearly $62,000. The Department of Justice grant will allow the department to purchase portable fingerprint scanners, surveillance cameras and GPS tracking systems.

At least three other law enforcement agencies in southern Georgia will also receive money as a part of the DOJ's Project Safe Neighborhood initiative. The goal is to reduce violent crime to improve safety in the community.

Savannah police Chief Roy Minter says there are things the department needs to work on, which is why it has been awarded the money for new equipment.

Savannah Morning News reports police have investigated 19 homicides in the city in 2019.