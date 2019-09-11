The Latest: Dems slam NC House GOP for veto override vote

Rep. Darren Jackson, House Democratic Leader, speaks during a news conference with other Democratic House members Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Republicans dominating a nearly half-empty North Carolina House chamber voted on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state’s two-year budget. The unexpected morning vote came without dozens of Democrats on the House floor. Republican leaders tried for months to locate enough votes to meet the threshold for an override, largely through winning over enough Democrats. Ethan Hyman

The Latest on the North Carolina House Republicans' surprise vote in a half-empty chamber to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Democrats in North Carolina are slamming statehouse Republicans as undemocratic cheaters after the GOP speaker held a surprise vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto at a time when many Democratic state representatives were elsewhere.

House Speaker Tim Moore no longer has supermajority in the chamber, and Republicans failed to persuade Democrats to join them in an override vote. So Moore seized a moment when many Democrats weren't there to object.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Moore threatened to eject Rep. Deb Butler from the chamber when she refused to yield for the vote. Video of the scene on the House floor shows Republican efforts to end debate by shutting off microphones. Uniformed police are seen entering the chamber and observing as Democrats surround Butler in a show of support.

___

9:42 a.m.

Republicans dominating a half-empty North Carolina House chamber have voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the state's two-year budget.

The unexpected vote Wednesday morning came without dozens of Democrats on the House floor. Republican leaders tried for months to locate enough votes to meet the threshold for an override, largely through winning over enough Democrats. They finally got what they wanted because Democrats opposed to the budget weren't at their seats.

The override isn't complete — the Senate still must hold a vote on the issue, but Republicans would only need one Democrat there to secure victory.

Wednesday's vote came as lawmakers have focused this week on redrawing legislative maps following a court ruling striking down dozens of districts due to extreme partisan bias.