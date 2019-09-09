Business
Florida-bound evacuees from Bahamas asked to get off ferry
Officials say more than 100 Bahamians who hoped to evacuate to Florida after Hurricane Dorian but didn't have visas were kicked off a ferry because operators failed to coordinate the mission with authorities.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement Monday that the agency requested that the company coordinate with U.S. and Bahamian governments before departing Freeport but it failed to do so. Footage from WSVN-TV shows a ship traveling to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday with a loudspeaker message saying passengers who didn't have a U.S. visa needed to disembark.
The U.S. agency says Bahamians can travel without a visa only if they are first screened by U.S. officials in the Bahamas.
CBP says 857 properly screened Bahamians arrived to Florida on a cruise ship Saturday "without incident."
