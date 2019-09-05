New push for racial equality in the marijuana trade

FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston. Black entrepreneurs who say people of color are being shut out of the lucrative marijuana trade are joining forces to close the gap. Real Action for Cannabis Equity launched Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Boston, and its founders say the coalition will work to create more opportunities in the industry for minority owners nationwide. AP Photo

Black entrepreneurs who say people of color are being shut out of the lucrative marijuana trade are joining forces to close the gap.

Real Action for Cannabis Equity, or RACE, launched Thursday in Boston, and its founders said the coalition will work to create more opportunities in the industry for minority owners.

Organizers said they're frustrated that all but two of Massachusetts' 184 marijuana business licenses have been issued to white operators. Voters in the state approved recreational marijuana use and sales in a 2016 referendum.

Many communities are deliberately excluding people of color as they license marijuana businesses, said coalition co-founder Richard Harding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"On the municipal level, this is not unlike the Jim Crow laws or civil rights struggles of the past, whereby higher-level mandates for equity are being intentionally or irresponsibly ignored on the local level," Harding said.

Across the U.S., black people have had difficulty entering the marijuana trade, often because they historically were targeted by anti-drug crackdowns that left them with criminal records.

In Massachusetts, black people were 3.3 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession in 2014 — two years before legalization — despite using the drug at similar rates, RACE said in a statement.

It said discrimination persists even though the Massachusetts ballot initiative included mandates aimed at promoting equity for people of color who were disproportionately prosecuted, criminalized and incarcerated during marijuana prohibition and the war on drugs.

"Statewide, the voters have clearly called for legalization to be carried forth in a manner that promotes equity, but on the municipal level, from Brockton to Cambridge to Western Massachusetts, equity is being sabotaged," Harding said, adding: "Fairness is not being achieved in the process and it is certainly not being achieved in the result."

RACE called Cambridge "ground zero right now for attacks against racial equity in the cannabis industry." It planned to hold a silent demonstration Friday afternoon outside Cambridge city hall.

Messages were left seeking comment from city officials and the state's Cannabis Control Commission which regulates the industry in Massachusetts.

Nationwide, cities and states have been taking steps to encourage minorities to enter the growing cannabis industry and remove legal obstacles. Most of the measures are aimed at ensuring people with past marijuana convictions aren't excluded from applying for a retail license or working in a cannabis business.