Backhoe collides with car driven by Ohio congresswoman

An Ohio congresswoman says she'll be back at work after the car she was driving was hit by a backhoe.

The office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the congresswoman was driving in a construction zone in Toledo.

Her chief of staff says the backhoe swung and hit Kaptur's windshield on the driver's side. She was examined at a hospital and released and is said to be doing well.

The 73-year-old Kaptur says she'll be back working as planned Thursday morning. The 19-term congresswoman, a Democrat, is the longest-serving woman in House history.