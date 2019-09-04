Business

Backhoe collides with car driven by Ohio congresswoman

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio

An Ohio congresswoman says she'll be back at work after the car she was driving was hit by a backhoe.

The office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the congresswoman was driving in a construction zone in Toledo.

Her chief of staff says the backhoe swung and hit Kaptur's windshield on the driver's side. She was examined at a hospital and released and is said to be doing well.

The 73-year-old Kaptur says she'll be back working as planned Thursday morning. The 19-term congresswoman, a Democrat, is the longest-serving woman in House history.

