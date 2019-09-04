Business
Finance committee OKs $1.5 million for tourism marketing
The Legislature's finance committee has signed off on spending an additional $1.5 million on tourism marketing.
Democratic Gov. Toney Evers' 2019-21 state budget would have given the Department of Tourism an additional $5 million for marketing. Republicans who control the finance committee walked that back to $1.5 million but held off on releasing the money because the department lacked a spending plan.
The department now says it wants to expand marketing efforts to perhaps three new markets from a list of 31 cities that includes Detroit, Phoenix and Denver.
The committee approved a motion releasing the money on a 12-4 vote on Wednesday. The motion requires tourism officials to report to the committee by Sept. 1, 2020, on the size of the audience reached, department website clicks and cities targeted.
