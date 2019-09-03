Report: Sheriff spent taxpayer money on hotel room for kids

A South Carolina sheriff has been accused of spending $1,500 of taxpayer money on a hotel room for his children at a law enforcement conference.

The Post and Courier reports Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland and his kids stayed at the Marriott Myrtle Beach hotel in July.

The report says a county procurement manager later questioned the expense and Strickland emailed his assistant to order that the charge be approved.

South Carolina sheriffs are required by law to receive at least 20 hours of continuing education credit each year which can be obtained at conferences. State regulations don't allow government employees to use taxpayer money for family members' travel expenses.

Strickland says the trip wasn't a vacation. Previous conference agendas show time is allotted for kid's activities and family outings.