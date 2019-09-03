Business

US construction spending rose a slight 0.1% in July

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo ironworkers construct a commercial and residential building in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in July.
FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo ironworkers construct a commercial and residential building in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in July. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1% in July, aided by government spending on schools, sewers and the water supply.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that spending on construction projects in July occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of $1.29 trillion. So far this year, construction spending has tumbled 2.1%, dragged down by a sharp pullback in expenditures for homebuilding.

Construction for single-family houses picked up 1.4% in July, a possible response to lower mortgage rates. But private spending on the building of apartments, lodging and commercial spaces fell. Overall, private construction spending slipped 0.1%

Government spending accounted for July's increase, as construction spending rose 0.4%. State and local governments accounted for most of the gains as spending on school construction rose. But federal construction spending fell 2.4%.

  Comments  