US, Poland leaders to sign document on 5G cooperation

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. AP Photo

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. and Poland will sign a joint declaration to cooperate on secure new 5G technology.

Pence is in Warsaw filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrapped his trip at the last minute because of Hurricane Dorian.

At a joint news conference following talks with President Andrzej Duda Monday, Pence announced the agreement would be signed later in the day.

Pence said the agreement on a secure digital network will "set a vital example for the rest of Europe."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The signing comes amid a global battle between the U.S. and China's Huawei, the world's biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment.