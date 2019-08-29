Colorado city bans flavored vaping products, ups buying age

Boulder officials are moving forward with plans to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarette products containing nicotine.

The Daily Camera reports the city council also finalized plans Wednesday to raise the minimum purchasing age to 21 for tobacco and nicotine products. Only tobacco-flavored vaping products will be allowed under the new rules, and the city also will ask voters in November to approve a 40% sales tax on e-cigarettes.

The town of Carbondale also banned the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products earlier this week and will raise the minimum purchasing age to 21.

KMGH-TV reports U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette introduced legislation Thursday that would impose similar restrictions just as state health officials confirmed a second case of lung illness related to vaping.