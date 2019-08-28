Ex-county officials, contractor sentenced in corruption case

A former county manager in North Carolina who was indicted on federal corruption charges has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

News outlets report 68-year-old Wanda Greene was also ordered Wednesday in Asheville to pay a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors accused Greene and three other Buncombe County officials of accepting gifts in exchange for awarding government contracts to engineering contractor Joe Wiseman of Roswell, Georgia.

Greene's son and former county business intelligence manager Michael Greene, former county managers Jon Creighton and Mandy Stone , and Wiseman were also sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Wanda Greene received the longest prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad says she was the "architect" of the culture of corruption in Buncombe County.