India liberalizes foreign direct investment to boost economy

The Associated Press

NEW DELHI

India has decided to liberalize foreign direct investment in domestic manufacturing, coal mining and digital media and will also allow single-brand retailers to start online sales to infuse capital into the country and boost its economy.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says the Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100% foreign direct investment in coal mining and associated infrastructure. He says it also approved 100% foreign direct investment in contract manufacturing and up to 26% investment in digital media.

The government made the decision as it grapples with a slowing of economic growth to a five-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter, with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering. Declining industrial output and automobile sales also raised fears of a deeper slowdown.

