Town wants quick ruling on Rhode Island sports betting suit

A Rhode Island town has asked a judge to quickly decide whether the state should have sought voter approval before legalizing and launching sports betting.

Republican activist Daniel Harrop sued over sports betting in May. Harrop wants sports betting to stop, pending a statewide referendum.

The Providence Journal reports Tiverton requested a quick ruling this week, stating that the complaint raises constitutional issues of significant public interest that should be resolved at the earliest possible time.

Tiverton is home to one of the state's two casinos that offer sports betting. Rhode Island is the only New England state currently offering sports betting.

Tiverton didn't take a position on the constitutional issue.

The state argues that Harrop lacks standing to sue.

The lottery plans to launch mobile sports betting next week.