Sawmill opening causes buzz in Henry County
A new $40 million Abbeville sawmill is bringing more than 100 jobs to Henry County.
WSFA-TV reports that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday attended the grand opening of Abbeville Fiber.
Abbeville Fiber is a sister company of Great Southern Wood.
The facility will employ 115 people. It is located at a former textile plant that closed a decade ago, costing the region hundreds of jobs.
Ivey told the crowd that the new project represents the best of Alabama.
Great Southern Wood CEO Jimmy Rane said the state-of-the-art facility is an investment "in our most valuable resource — the people in our hometown and throughout the entire Wiregrass."
Abbeville Fiber processes about 45 truckloads of locally-sourced logs each day, but will eventually double that number.
