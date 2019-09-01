Renovated Baxter County Tax Collector’s Office opens

The Baxter County Tax Collector's Office recently returned to its regular space on East 7th Street, ending a 10-week odyssey where some employees worked in the basement of the county courthouse and others manned a desk on the sidewalk in front of a shuttered restaurant.

The shuffling of office space was due to an extensive renovation to the Collector's Office, which is located in downtown Mountain Home. The remodeling project widened the lobby area of the Collector's Office and added automatic doors to the building, which also houses the Assessor's Office.

"My main reasoning for the remodeling was to better accommodate the taxpayers," Collector Teresa Smith told The Baxter Bulletin. "The old office was not very accommodating. We had very heavy doors, and then once inside it was a narrow hallway. Taxpayers could not walk down the hall without bumping into people. The renovation was needed."

Contractors removed one of the building's two public bathrooms, located off the building's shared entryway, and gave that space to the Collector's Office to use as additional lobby space. An electronically locking door was added to the office's layout, providing an additional layer of security.

Workers also installed three sets of automatic doors compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, with one set of doors leading into the building and then a door for each of the entryways to the Assessor's and Collector's offices.

"In our old office, you could see people struggle to open the doors, but you could not get up to help them," Smith said. "By the time you made it out there, they already had the door open themselves."

While the office was closed for remodeling, the deputy collectors worked out of the basement of the Baxter County Courthouse. Smith and Chief Deputy Yvette Sigafus usually manned a makeshift workstation in front of the former Flies International Pub & Grill building next door to the Collector's Office.

No money could be accepted at the sidewalk office, but employees could help direct people across the street to the courthouse basement or verify property tax payments for residents trying to register their motor vehicles.

"I wanted to make it as less of an inconvenience to the taxpayers as I could," Smith said of sidewalk office. "I really enjoyed it. I got to meet a lot of interesting people and see some interesting things out there. I would do it again, but I'm glad it's over."

The outdoor office was typically busier than the temporary office in the courthouse basement, Smith said.

"They could tell when I had to close my doors when it rained, because they got very busy in the basement," she said.

The new lobby has five chairs for those waiting in line at the Collector's Office. The remodeling also doubled the space between the office counter and the wall, giving taxpayers enough space to for a line three or four deep at each counter top in the office.

Lobby space can become an issue for the office in October, when last year's property taxes are due. Late in the month, it is not unusual to see a line of people back up into the building's entryway or even out onto the sidewalk as they wait to pay their property taxes.

The additional lobby space will hopefully prevent that from happening, Smith said.

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by The Baxter Bulletin.