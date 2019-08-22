FAA puts out a call for pilots to test changes in Boeing jet

Federal safety officials are recruiting pilots from airlines around the world to test changes that Boeing is making to the flight-control software on the grounded 737 Max jet.

That's according to two people briefed on the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the testing plan hasn't been announced.

They said the Federal Aviation Administration is asking that some of the pilots have relatively little experience on the Boeing 737. Testing will happen in flight simulators — not actual Max jets, which remain grounded — and is designed to determine how pilots handle the software.

Boeing is rewriting the software, making it easier for pilots to control, after it pushed down the noses of two planes that crashed, killing 346 people.

Boeing declined to comment.