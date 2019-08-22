Providence bike share program put on ‘pause’

A bike share program in Providence has been temporarily suspended following reports that the bikes are being misused.

Mayor Jorge Elorza's office said Thursday there will be a "pause" in the popular electric Jump bike program. The statement said "a joint public safety effort will collect bicycles and explore options to enhance security mechanisms for the system and to promote responsible ridership."

A spokesman for Jump, owned by ride-hailing service Uber, said that "after acts of vandalism on Jump bikes, we have decided in partnership with the city, to temporarily remove bikes from operation in Providence."

Police say some people have found ways to bypass the bikes' security system and teens on Jump bikes are committing assaults, robberies and other crimes.

Uber says Providence is the only city where this has been a widespread problem.