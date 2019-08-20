Idaho governor tells state agencies to limit budget requests

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has told state agencies to limit budget requests following a revenue forecast that came in lower than expected and eliminated most of the state's surplus.

Little in a memo on Monday told agencies to minimize replacement items next year to emergency requests only.

He also told agencies to restrict supplemental requests for the current fiscal year and enhancements for next fiscal year, such as salary increases, to emergency requests only.

Little, a Republican, told agencies still making requests to identify two or three things to cut in their base budgets.

On Friday, the Idaho Division of Financial Management forecast general fund revenues $96 million below the amount lawmakers used in creating the current budget.