Dunleavy to use video message to relay dividend decision

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to announce his plans Monday for paying this year's check to residents from the state's oil-wealth fund.

Dunleavy's office says he will not hold a news conference, but instead will release a video.

Dunleavy campaigned on a Permanent Fund dividend paid in line with a longstanding calculation that has not been followed since 2016 as the state has grappled with a budget deficit. Such a dividend would equate to checks of about $3,000 this year.

Lawmakers instead asked Dunleavy to consider a roughly $1,600 dividend this year. Many say the calculation is at odds with a law passed last year seeking to limit what can be taken from permanent fund earnings for dividends and government expenses.