Alaska art advocate speaks ahead of state budget decisions

The National Endowment for the Arts chairwoman has expressed the industry's economic benefit ahead of Alaska's state funding decisions.

The Juneau Empire reported Thursday that chairwoman Mary Carter spoke Thursday at the Greater Juneau Chamber of Commerce lunch ending with her remarks about how the arts add $1.4 billion, or makes up 2.7% of Alaska's economy.

Officials say Carter avoided mentioning Alaska State Council on the Arts' uncertainty as Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to make final state budget decisions Monday after passed legislation restored many of the cuts.

Dunleavy vetoed line items equaling $444 million in reductions to Alaska's operating budget in June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carter says more than 11,000 people are employed in the state's art industry corresponding to about $900 million in wages.