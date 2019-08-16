County NAACP group seeks sheriff’s apology for racist texts

A Mississippi NAACP chapter has asked a sheriff to apologize for recently discovered racist remarks and the group wants an official reprimand from the county board that appropriates the sheriff's office's funds.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Lee County NAACP on Thursday requested an apology from Sheriff Jim Johnson, who said in a text message to another white elected official that a Hispanic state lawmaker is "worse than a black person."

The newspaper used a public records request to obtain Johnson's 2017 messages exchanged with Lee County Supervisor Phil Morgan about building a new jail. Both men complained about state Rep. Shane Aguirre of Tupelo. All three officials are Republican.

Lee County NAACP President Chris Traylor says he's optimistic the sheriff will abide by the request and apologize.