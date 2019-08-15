California county OKs plane to monitor, predict wildfires

Southern California's Orange County has approved a 150-day pilot program for a plane that will monitor wildfires, providing incident commanders with real-time information on fire conditions.

The Los Angeles Times reports the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a $4.5 million state grant that will fund the program.

The Orange County Fire Authority will oversee operation of the dual-prop plane, which will be flown by a contractor.

Firefighters will have access to video shot by the aircraft's infrared cameras within five minutes of its arrival over a site.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy says firefighters will be able to predict the direction of a blaze to position crews and rapidly evacuate residents.

Images obtained by the plane will inform computer models developed by the WIFIRE Lab at UC San Diego.