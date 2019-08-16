Reno County struggles with dollar stores

J.C. Keith gently squeezed on 12-year-old Dakota Orem's shoulder, looked down at him and said he would be the next owner of Hometown Food Stores.

Keith's grandson recently returned from helping deliver bags of salt, nearly half his weight, to the Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. He jumped in to ring up a customer, surprising Keith, who didn't know the extra helper knew how to operate the register.

Keith and his family have run into other challenges as they've attempted to move the century-old business to a bigger location on the outskirts of town. Those financial hurdles pushed back the opening date to 2020 and cut into profits in an industry known for razor-thin margins in the low single-digits

But, the most immediate danger on the grocer has been kept a bay.

In February 2018, the Buhler City Council voted against rezoning an area across the street from the retirement community to allow for a Dollar General.

Mayor Daniel Friesen said he heard mostly negative feedback and a Dollar General didn't fit into the future Buhler councilmembers envisioned, Hutchinson News reported.

The nationally-recognized Rural Grocery Initiative under Kansas State University's Center for Engagement and Community Development cites Buhler as a case study.

"I know of a lot of places that tried to stop it but have not been successful," director David Procter said, adding they receive weekly calls from communities afraid of an impending dollar store. "We have used Buhler as a case study about when people call and say what should we do."

Buhler's case has gotten national attention. However, it wasn't nearly as much as a case in Haven, where the locally-owned grocery store closed a few years after the Dollar General opened up down the road.

In August, a sixth dollar store is expected to open its doors in Hutchinson at the shuttered Hastings location, in a strip mall on 30th Avenue.

The Dollar Tree will bring dollar stores up to a 1 to 1 ratio with grocery stores in Hutchinson.

Nationwide, there are three times as many dollar stores as Walmarts and Kroger stores combined and twice as many as the estimated 14,000 McDonald's, a figure for the restaurant reported by the business website 24/7 Wall St.

But, what's most surprising is how quickly the 30,000-plus dollar stores popped up.

Dollar stores are mostly in three chains: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar a few years ago.

The chains opened 1,446 stores in 2018, company reports show. That's nearly four dollar stores a day. The reports indicate the chains plan to open 1,450 stores in 2019.

"We have identified the opportunity for more than 26,000 total stores across North America," the 2018 annual report for Dollar Tree/Family Dollar stated, adding 2018 saw "record net sales of $22.82 billion."

Dollar General stores went from about 8,828 to 15,370 in the last 10 year, totaling a 74% increase. Meanwhile, net income more than quadrupled to $1.59 billion.

Walmart's 2018 net income of $9.86 billion represents a downward trend of at least a billion dollars a year since 2015.

When the Rural Grocery Initiative started in 2007, Kansas had about 215 hometown grocery stores in towns of 2,500 people or less. Now there are about 185, Procter said.

Dollar General has more than 235 locations in Kansas, company records show.

Procter said the No. 1 challenge noted by family-owned stores when they started the initiative was big box stores — mainly, Walmart. They are updating their survey this year, he said, expecting the No. 1 challenge now to be dollar stores.

In the early 2010s, Walmart tried to do what the dollar stores do now by going into small, rural towns often struggling with poverty. Procter described the Walmart Express stores "like miniature Walmarts."

The produce and nongrocery items were available on a much smaller scale. Although, the venture failed and Walmart closed up shop a few years later.

The dollar stores' nitch is in selling mostly packaged goods that are less perishable and subsequently less healthy. Procter said those "middle of the grocery store" items, like paper towels and canned goods, are the most profitable and the "heart of the business of Dollar General."

Former Dollar General CEO David Perdue told the Wall Street Journal: "We go where they ain't."

In a 2017 Bloomberg article, Garrick Brown, director for retail research at the commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, said the move "reminds me of a craps table."

"Essentially what the dollar stores are betting on in a large way is that we are going to have a permanent underclass in America," Brown said. "It's based on the concept that the jobs went away, and the jobs are never coming back, and that things aren't going to get better in any of these places."

The obvious is the profits kept locally shopping at a family-owned grocery store versus a chain.

Civic Economics, a private research company, found that as much as three times more money stays in the community when shopping local.

Procter said dollar stores, on average, employ fewer people than hometown grocery stores. That's partly since they have a smaller number of perishable foods, which means less quality control needed.

Here's a glance at the approximate number of employees to each store based on annual reports:

- Walmart — 279 employees

- Kroger — 163 employees

- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree — 12 employees

- Dollar General — 9 employees

And most of those dollar chain jobs are "low wage and low quality," according to a 2018 synopsis by the nonprofit advocacy group the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.

The scolding outline stated the dollar chains "frequently face class-action lawsuits for violating fair labor laws, typically paying millions to settle such suits out of court."

Then there's the health factor.

An ILSR graph showed, in 2018, consumers spent roughly $10 billion more at dollar stores than Whole Foods — the poster child of healthy grocery shopping.

Dollar General's 2018 annual report noted 2019 would be the pilot of DG Fresh, which is "a multi-phase shift to self-distribution of perishable goods (primarily fresh and frozen) to our stores."

In February, a Dollar General opened in Burrton without any fresh produce. Kwik Shop was the only place to buy any food supplies in Burrton before Dollar General opened.

ILSR called the dollar stores a "poor substitute for grocery stores."

In an email, Dollar Tree's investor and media relations manager, Kayleigh M. Painter, stated the store is a "convenient fill-in shopping option for our customers in between their weekly or bi-weekly grocery store trips, all while creating more jobs and investing in the communities we serve."

Although the ILSR suggests, they often leave no room for grocery stores.

"Our research suggests that they often target African American neighborhoods," the ILSR stated. "Their strategy of saturating these neighborhoods with multiple outlets can make it nearly impossible for new grocers and other businesses to take root and grow ... A typical dollar store carries no fresh produce, only a limited selection of processed foods. And they aren't necessarily less expensive. Packaged in single-serving quantities, their food offerings have lower price points, but are often more expensive per ounce."

Tulsa, Oklahoma, councilmember Vanessa Hall-Harper tried to make a stand when the 10th dollar store went to open in her district of roughly 45,000 people.

It's one of the lower-income districts, and primarily black.

Hall-Harper was unsuccessful in her stand that drew national attention when she protested with others outside the 10th store, Dollar General, in 2017, holding up a sign that stated: "BOYCOTT ... Do not shop at the Dollar General on Pine Street."

Hall-Harper noticed the trend of dollar stores emerging in poorer, urban areas in the early 2010s.

"I never said I wanted no (dollar) stores," Hall-Harper said. "I just wanted it limited."

The store opened and sells produce. It's the only one in the district with produce, Hall-Harper said, and only because they were "raising hell."

Hall-Harper went on to successfully push for an ordinance that limited dollar stores from opening within a mile of each other. The 2018 ordinance effectively stopped any more dollar stores from coming to the district because of space confines.

A neighboring district, she said, where a dollar store opened shortly after the ordinance passed, is working on having similar rules put in place.

She knew from her research of Coronado, Calif., that there was a legal precedent to stop dollar stores from coming to town. Coronado put a cap on the number of chain stores allowed in town.

Since the national stories shed light on her district, Hall-Harper said New Orleans reached out to her to begin the process of limiting dollar stores. Hall-Harper said she averages five calls or emails a week from cities wanting to do the same.

National stories involving Hall-Harper appeared on NPR, a Vice News documentary that aired on HBO and the ILSR. All of those stories featured Hall-Harper and Doug Nech, who owned the Haven Foodliner from 2012 to 2018.

Dollar General opened in 2015, a little more than a quarter-mile from Nech's store, with roughly $36,600 of incentives from the city.

Nech said sales eventually fell to 35% to 40% after Dollar General opened up. Nech closed the Main Street location in March 2018, adding another shuttered store downtown.

Before the grocery store closed, the Haven Economic Committee sent out a survey gauging people in the town of roughly 1,200 people if they were interested in a community-owned grocery store.

The chair of the committee didn't return multiple calls from The News to find out the results of the study.

Meanwhile, Hall-Harper is closing in on her promise to bring a grocery store to her district. They are expected to break ground this year. Hall-Harper said residents will decide the name of the grocery store since she wants them to have a vested interest in its success.

This summer, Kelly's Corner Grocery in Spearville became the latest family-owned grocery store to close its door. Liquidation was set to start on July 14.

Many residents work in nearby Dodge City and picked up groceries before heading home.

But, other family grocery stores have found success with investors in their community.

In 2017, the City of Little River purchased the Garden of Eden from David and Debra Nelson. The city maintains the building and makes improvements, while the Nelsons lease the space. In 2018, White's Foodliner in St. John reopened using sales tax approved by voters and grants.

Piper's Fine Foods in Marquette started offering stock earlier this year to save the store. Community-owned grocery stores have kept rural grocery stores afloat elsewhere in Kansas.

Still, roughly 750,000 Kansans or 26% were listed as having low access to large grocery stores in 2015, the latest year available in the United State Department of Agriculture study. Low access is defined as being more than one mile in an urban area and more than 10 miles in a rural area (2,500 or fewer people). The national average was about 21.5% that year.

The USDA data doesn't include small grocery stores since it would be hard to determine whether all of those stores sell healthy foods.

Buhler, a town of roughly 1,300 people, would be just over the 10-mile mark if Hometown Food Stores ever closed. But they have no plans to.

In 2020, Keith said he hopes to move the business from Main Street out to a property they bought at the northwest corner of Buhler and 82nd roads.

Keith, who purchased the business in 1995, said the grocery store has been at that location for 90 years. Only the Prairie Bank of Kansas, he said, has been around longer.

They've experimented with offering other items over the years to try and increase revenue. Still, Keith said, sales never fluctuate more than a few percentage points over a year.

They added flip-flops this summer since that was one of the missing items a shopper mentioned back when the Dollar General was pursuing a spot in town.

"It took me a year and a half to find them," said Sarah Orem, Keith's daughter. "But I found them."

The hope is that the new space, which will be more than 2,000 square feet larger than the current 3,000-square-foot space, will allow them to expand and become more financially viable.

He plans to expand the lunch menu, with the added need since the closure of Mamma Lou's toward the end of 2018. Keith said they will also need to add jobs to their current staff of seven full- and part-timers.

Although, he didn't know how many spots and that's only once they overcome other issues.

Getting the utility company to run lines adequate for the refrigerators will cost $33,000.

A different utility company has enough voltage at lines across the street, but they're not allowed to cross the street and into the other company's domain, Keith said.

They also are running into a problem with drainage.

But, when it does open, some things will stay the same. Orem still plans to cook up her daily specials for lunch. She'll also be a constant greeter at the cash register, keeping going conversations with the regulars.

There will also be the grocery store's famous sausage, started by George Klassen back in the 1960s. Keith got the recipe from a former employee of Klassen's. Orem is pretty open about its ingredients, but that doesn't detract from its taste.

Keith said every small grocery store thinks they have the best sausage.

"We think ours is the best," Keith said. "It's kind of a community staple."

