Iowa governor stops state from challenging Trump coal rule

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller from joining 21 states and six large cities in a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy easing restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

Miller says he sought approval from the governor in June but Reynolds, a Republican and Donald Trump supporter, declined.

Miller, a Democrat, reached an agreement with Reynolds in May requiring him to get her consent before joining such lawsuits. In exchange, Reynolds vetoed a bill lawmakers passed that weakened the attorney general's powers.

Trump has replaced an Obama administration plan that required states to cut emissions from fossil fuel-burning power plants with a rule relaxing the state restrictions.

The federal lawsuit claims the Trump rule violates the federal Clean Air Act.

Reynolds' office didn't immediately reply to a message.