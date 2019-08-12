Fort Worth police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute

Fort Worth police say an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer.

Police say the fatal shooting happened Sunday night. No officers were hurt in the east Fort Worth incident.

A police statement says officers went to the house and spoke with the victim and her mother outside, who advised the man inside was armed.

Upon entering, the officers encountered the 46-year-old suspect, who brandished a handgun. The statement says the man ignored verbal commands and was shot.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.