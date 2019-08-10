Photo gallery: New Apple store opens | Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Apple Genuis, Lilly Etgar, 35, sports earrings mimicing Rob Janoff’s rainbow Apple design for opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
Jennifer King
Roman Nepomiluev, 11, from Russia, watches an animated show on an iPhone during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
Patrons mill around during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
An augmented reality feature accessible to iPhone users shows a virtual art installation by artist Nick Cave during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
People were handed white boxes with Apple t-shirts inside during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
Anabelle Cohen, 4, is transfixed by a cartoon playing on an iPhone during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
Crowds filled the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on opening day on August 10, 2019.
Carina Cunha, 4, of Sunny Isles watches reflections in the mirror in front of her while her parents speak with an Apple Genuis duing opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
Patrons watch a photo demonstration during opening day at the new Apple store in Aventura Mall on August 10, 2019.
The new Apple store in Aventura Mall boasts two floors, a large presentation screen, ampitheater seating and live trees, seen here on opening day on August 10, 2019.
