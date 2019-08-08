Judge: Anti-Kushner bias not cause of Jersey City dispute

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleges Jersey City breached agreements with a real estate company because of animosity toward President Trump's son-in-law.

Before he was named senior adviser to the president, Jared Kushner was CEO of Kushner Properties, a major investor in the companies pursuing the $900 million project.

The companies claimed the city issued a notice of default last year out of political retribution. They cited critical tweets by Mayor Steven Fulop, a Democrat.

The judge wrote Thursday that the company didn't prove its theory in part because the city took its action more than a year after Kushner joined the Trump administration.

The companies can still pursue other claims in state court.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs didn't immediately return an email.