The Latest: Evers’ roads chief wins committee approval

The Latest on state Department of Transportation Craig Thompson's confirmation hearing (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

One of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' most controversial Cabinet secretary picks has won approval from a Republican-controlled committee, but still must clear the full Senate before being confirmed.

The Senate transportation committee on Thursday voted unanimously to approve Craig Thompson as the Department of Transportation secretary. The Republican-controlled Senate must approve the pick, a vote not expected to take place until October at the earliest.

The Senate as yet to confirm any of Evers' Cabinet secretaries, but they continue to work while the votes are pending.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to Thompson because of his past working as the head of a group that lobbied on transportation issues.

8:38 a.m.

Republicans wary of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' picks to serve in his Cabinet are slated to approve one of his most controversial selections, setting up a larger battle in the fall.

Craig Thompson, a former lobbyist and Evers' selection to lead the Department of Transportation, is up for approval Thursday in a Senate committee. The vote will be among the first that any of Evers' Cabinet picks have received, seven months into his term.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to Thompson because of his former work lobbying on behalf of road builders and others in the transportation industry. But he's also well-known and liked by many lawmakers.

Mary Kolar, Evers' choice for Department of Veterans Affairs secretary, was also up for a vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate gets the final say on confirmation.