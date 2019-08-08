The Latest: Pakistan says talks on shrine access to continue

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, a Kashmiri municipal worker pushes his cart filled with trash as Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Authorities in Hindu-majority India clamped a complete shutdown on Kashmir as they scrapped the Muslim-majority state's special status, including exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution, and divided it into two territories. AP Photo

The Latest on India's security clampdown in Kashmir (all times local):

5 p.m.

Pakistan says it is still committed to continue talks about the opening of a visa-free border crossing to allow pilgrims to visit a Sikh shrine just inside the Islamic nation despite increasing tension with New Delhi over Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement Thursday, saying Islamabad respects all religions.

Pakistan and India have held several rounds of talks on the plan to give special permits to devotees to access the shrine, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, settled in what is now Pakistan's Kartarpur, where he spent the last 18 years of his life.

The shrine was built after Guru Nanak died in the 16th century and is visible from the Indian side of the border.

4:38 p.m.

Pakistan's foreign minister says Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to disputed Kashmir's status.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.

He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both Pakistan and India.

He rejected New Delhi's claim that the changes were its internal matter and that Islamabad should reconsider its expulsion of India's ambassador and suspension of trade and a key train service.

He said Pakistan might review its steps if New Delhi also agrees to do the same about its changes in Kashmir.

3 p.m.

Pakistan says it has suspended a key train service with neighboring India over change in Kashmir's special status by New Delhi.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the Express, or Friendship Express, train service is suspended from Thursday.

The latest move comes a day after Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and suspended trade in response to New Delhi's decision to reduce the special status of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both countries.

The railway suspension announcement was made as passengers were waiting to board a train in the eastern city of Lahore to travel to India.

11:30 a.m.

An opposition activist has filed a petition in India's top court challenging the communications blackout and security clampdown in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.

State-run All India Radio says security agencies have arrested more than 500 people in the region apparently to prevent any outbreak of violence.

India's government this week revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded the Himalayan region from statehood to a territory. Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, and rebels have been fighting Indian rule in the portion it administers for decades.

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the law and order situation.