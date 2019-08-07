Former unaffiliated voter back on election board as Democrat

Gov. Roy Cooper has picked a nonprofit's executive to rejoin North Carolina's Board of Elections days after the chairman resigned following criticism about a sex joke he made at a training conference for election officials.

Cooper said Wednesday that Damon Circosta of Raleigh will fill the vacancy created by Bob Cordle's departure.

Circosta runs the A.J. Fletcher Foundation and served on the board last year when it had nine members. That board was struck down as unconstitutional and replaced with a five-member board.

Circosta was a registered unaffiliated voter while serving last year. He's now one of three registered Democrats — like Cooper — on the five-member board.

The board picks the next chairman. It next meets later this month to consider which elections equipment can be used by counties.