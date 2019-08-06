US job openings were flat in June at 7.35 million

The number of open U.S. jobs was largely unchanged in June and hiring slipped, suggesting the job market has cooled a bit.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available jobs fell by just 0.5%, to 7.35 million. That's down from a record high last November of 7.63 million, but still a healthy level. Total hiring slipped 1% to 5.7 million, below a record of nearly 6 million in April.

Despite the flat readings in job openings and hiring, the figures point to a still-healthy job market. There are nearly 1.3 job openings for every unemployed person. Historically, those out of work usually outnumbered available jobs. Businesses remain hungry for workers, a sign they are confident the economy will keep growing.