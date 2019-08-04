Newport News airport seeks grant to subsidize Dulles route

Newport News/Williamsburg Airport is hoping to add a flight connecting it to Dulles International Airport.

The Newport News airport currently has flights to and from Atlanta, Philadelphia and Charlotte, which connect the airport to hubs for Delta and American airlines.

A flight to Dulles in northern Virginia would give it access to a United Airlines hub and a slew of domestic and international flights serving the Washington, D.C., region.

The Daily Press reports that the commission running the airport has applied for a federal grant to subsidize service to Dulles. Officials at Dulles support the application as well.

Newport News airport officials say the market exists for a connecting flight because many travelers in Hampton Roads will drive several hours to originate flights from Dulles.