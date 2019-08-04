Power Authority approves 20-megawatt battery project

A massive battery storage project is in the works in northern New York.

The $30 million project is designed to help support renewable energy mandates recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The law sets a goal of zero carbon emissions from the electricity sector by 2040.

The 20-megawatt project in the Franklin County town of Chateaugay will include a one-hour lithium-ion battery system to absorb excess generation for later use.

The New York Power Authority's Board of Trustees approved $23.8 million for the project at its July 30 meeting. The board awarded the project's contract to O'Connell Electric Company of Victor in Ontario County.

Construction is expected to start in October, with operation anticipated by June 2020.