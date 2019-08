The Latest: Warren upbeat for goals even if GOP holds Senate

The Latest on Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren says broad, vocal support from Americans across the country would allow her as president to pass her numerous policy plans through Congress even if Republicans retain power in the Senate.

The Democratic presidential candidate spoke Saturday at a union forum in Las Vegas. Warren says vocal activism from around the country kept Republicans in 2017 from repealing the Affordable Care Act despite GOP control of Congress. She says that same activism would help her plans become law.

Warren, speaking before about 500 members of the nation's largest public employees union, says that labor would have a voice at the table in a Warren administration as she tries to move the country to a government-run "Medicare for All" health insurance system.

The Massachusetts senator says she'd make sure that union members and other workers are "fully compensated for everything that they negotiated for" under their private insurance plans. She didn't explain how that would occur.

9:45 a.m.

Julian Castro says he's not attacking former president Barack Obama's record when he says Democrats can learn from the past on immigration policy.

Castro was one of 19 Democratic presidential candidates speaking to union members Saturday in Nevada, an early voting state.

Castro says Obama's administration got "better over time" on immigration by deporting fewer people. He says rival Joe Biden is being disingenuous by accusing Castro of attacking Obama in the recent presidential debate.

Castro, who served in Obama's cabinet, says he has been "effusive" in his praise of Obama but believes Democrats can "keep getting better."

He says Democrats should have used their majorities early in Obama's presidency to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

9:10 a.m.

The president of the nation's largest public employees union says the 19 Democratic presidential candidates appearing before union members in Las Vegas need to speak about the importance of unions and issues that matter to everyday working people.

The packed field of White House hopefuls descended on Nevada Saturday to speak to about 500 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and campaign in the early voting state.

AFSCME president Lee Saunders says he welcomes the debate among the Democratic field over whether to eliminate employer-provided health insurance under "Medicare for All." But Saunders says labor needs to have a voice in discussions about changing America's health care system.

Saunders says his union representing 1.6 million workers has not decided if it will endorse in the Democratic primary but will take its time considering because they've "got a lot of friends in the race."

1 a.m.

Nineteen Democrats hoping to be the next president have arrived in Nevada seeking support from labor unions in the early voting state.

They'll speak to roughly 500 union members Saturday at a forum by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The public employees union boasts 1.6 million members nationally.

Top contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will be in attendance. Many candidates are hosting other events around Las Vegas as well.

Nevada will be the third state, and the first in the West, where Democratic voters will cast ballots in next year's primary.

Nevada voters often cite the economy as one of the top concerns they want the next president to address.