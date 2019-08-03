Chapel Hill pastor arrested; fake Cartier jewelry seized

A North Carolina pastor has been arrested after authorities say they found more than 3,000 fake Cartier bracelets in a Chapel Hill church.

State officials say the bust is the largest seizure made by agents with the Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force since it was established in 2004.

The 3,200 bracelets would carry an estimated retail value of $24.4 million if they were authentic.

Thirty-four-year-old JianGang "Frank" Lan of Chapel Hill was charged with felony use of a counterfeit trademark after agents searched the Deer Park Community Church, where Lan is listed as an associate pastor.

The North Carolina Secretary of State's office said it was acting on a tip it received from the federal Department of Homeland Security The Secretary of State's Office has authority to enforce trademark laws.