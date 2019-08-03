More than $34M in FAA grants going to 4 Michigan airports

Four Michigan airports will share in more than $34 million in federal grants.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, southwest of Detroit, will receive more than $21 million for runway construction.

About $11 million will go to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for apron rehabilitation. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will get just over $1.5 million to conduct an environmental study. The Alpena County Regional Airport will use $527,000 to buy snow removal equipment.

The grants are part of $478 million most recently awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration to airports across the United States for infrastructure projects. It's the fourth allotment of more than $3 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding.