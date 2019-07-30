Georgia ports see record growth; tariffs could hurt in 2020

Georgia's seaports are celebrating another year of record growth, though their chief executive warns business will suffer if the U.S. doesn't resolve its trade war with China.

The Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday that its ports at Savannah and Brunswick handled a record 37.5 million tons (34 million metric tons) of cargo in the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30. That's a 4.2% increase over the previous year. A whopping 4.5 million container units of imports and exports were shipped through Savannah.

Griff Lynch, the port authority's executive director, said he's concerned tariffs imposed in the Trump administration's trade dispute with China, if unresolved, could slow business in the coming year.

Lynch said export volumes dipped slightly in June and "that could very well be linked to the tariffs."