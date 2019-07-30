State creates $1M fund as Cape Cod recovers from tornadoes

Massachusetts' governor has announced emergency financial help for Cape Cod businesses recovering from last week's tornados.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday the new $1 million Cape Cod Small Business Emergency Loan Fund will provide small businesses loans for operation and repair costs. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will also receive $100,000 from the state for a new marketing effort presenting "factual information about the safety of Cape Cod as a destination for tourism."

Rental property owners say increased shark sightings and beach closures are keeping some vacationers away , one year after the region saw two shark attacks, including Massachusetts' first fatal attack in decades.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, confirmed Monday that three EF1 tornadoes struck Cape Cod on July 23. The agency previously said two tornados touched down.