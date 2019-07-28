Nebraska lets legislators shift from lawmaking to lobbying

Nebraska state officials who want to profit off their government experience and connections after leaving office face virtually no obstacles to becoming lobbyists, unlike most other states that bar them from immediately switching roles.

A new report by the consumer-rights group Public Citizen says Nebraska is among seven states with no restrictions on former lawmakers, governors or other elected officials becoming lobbyists.

The other states without restrictions are Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Nebraska stands in contrast to neighboring Iowa, which Public Citizen praised for having one of the nation's toughest "revolving door" laws. North Dakota and Maryland also received recognition for making it more difficult for public officials to cash in on their government service as a lobbyist or consultant.