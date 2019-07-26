New Mexico candidate for Senate will release tax returns

FILE - In Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver attends a rally for Democratic political candidates at an arts and entertainment center in Santa Fe, N.M. Oliver is reading aloud special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to highlight her support for immediate impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Oliver on Monday, July 22, 2019, read the report from her home kitchen table for a social media broadcast, in anticipation of Mueller's scheduled testimony this week before Congress. AP Photo

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is pledging to release her tax returns as she competes for the Democratic nomination to an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

In response to a request from The Associated Press, campaign spokeswoman Heather Brewer said Friday that Toulouse Oliver would release her tax returns.

Toulouse Oliver is juggling student-loan and credit card debt on a state salary of $85,000 as the single mother of two children that include a college student.

She and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján have submitted financial disclosure forms that are required of Senate candidates.

Lone Republican candidate Gavin Clarkson has requested an extension to file his disclosures.