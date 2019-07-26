Louisiana candidates urged to ‘reset’ conversation on policy

Three Louisiana government watchdog groups are trying to move the election year conversation from political rhetoric to policy ideas. They're calling on candidates for governor and legislative jobs to outline platforms and push substantive changes.

The groups are launching a grassroots campaign called RESET Louisiana's Future , aimed at improving education, infrastructure and the state's tax structure.

The Committee of 100, the Council for A Better Louisiana and the Public Affairs Research Council are behind the effort.

Leaders of the groups said Friday that they're launching digital ads, visiting with candidates and preparing to travel the state pitching the ideas to the public.

The organizations see opportunity to frame the debates, amid high turnover levels in the state House and Senate because of term limits and a high-profile governor's race.