Vermont finishes fiscal year with nearly $60m surplus

New statistics show that Vermont finished the last fiscal year with a General Fund budget surplus of $58.4 million.

The June revenues released Thursday by the Agency of Administration says the General Fund surplus for the year was just over 4.5% above forecasts.

For the 2019 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the General Fund collected about $1.3 billion.

The results were driven by collections in personal and corporate income taxes.

The separate Education Fund was just over $500,000 above expectations while the Transportation Fund was $3.4 million below target.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young calls the revenue figures "encouraging."

The Vermont Emergency Board, which makes revenue forecasts, will meet next week to revise the revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.