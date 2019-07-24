Business

State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died

The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered state flags be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of a Roswell firefighter who has died from injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jeff Stroble died Sunday.

He was injured in a June 5 explosion that occurred while members of the Roswell Fire Department were preparing for the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Stroble was a 17-year veteran of the department.

Under the governor's executive order issued Wednesday, flags will fly at half-staff from sundown Thursday through sundown Friday.

